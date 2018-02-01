CANLI SKOR
    01 Şubat 2018, Perşembe
    Fenerbahce defeat in Turkish Cup

    Fenerbahce defeat Giresunspor in Turkish Cup

    Istanbul club defeats lower tier opponent 2-1 in quarter finals

    Fenerbahce defeated the lower-tier club , 2-1, in the Black Sea region city of Giresun on Wednesday evening in 's quarter final first leg match.

    Fenerbahce found the first goal of the match in the 26th minute when defender Mehmet Topal scored with a header following a corner kick.

    Giresunspor managed to equalize the score in the 73rd minute, thanks to a goal from Jones Carioca inside the six-yard box.

    However, Fenerbahce was awarded a penalty kick in the 90th minute, when Giresunspor defender pushed striker Fernandao inside the penalty area.

    Fernandao made no mistake to convert the kick into a goal to give his team advantage going into the second leg.

    In the other match of the evening, Akhisaspor defeated Kaysersipor 1-0.

