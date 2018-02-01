Fenerbahce defeat Giresunspor in Turkish Cup
Istanbul club defeats lower tier opponent 2-1 in Ziraat Turkish Cup quarter finals
Fenerbahce defeated the lower-tier club Giresunspor, 2-1, in the Black Sea region city of Giresun on Wednesday evening in Ziraat Turkish Cup's quarter final first leg match.
Fenerbahce found the first goal of the match in the 26th minute when defender Mehmet Topal scored with a header following a corner kick.
Giresunspor managed to equalize the score in the 73rd minute, thanks to a goal from Jones Carioca inside the six-yard box.
However, Fenerbahce was awarded a penalty kick in the 90th minute, when Giresunspor defender pushed striker Fernandao inside the penalty area.
Fernandao made no mistake to convert the kick into a goal to give his team advantage going into the second leg.
In the other match of the evening, Akhisaspor defeated Kaysersipor 1-0.
- 01 February 2018, Thursday
- Modified: 09:27
-
Aykut Kocaman'dan gündem yaratan sözler
Toplam 15
Yorum
fb190707 şimdiden sen şampiyonluk çookkzorr dersen futbolcuların taraftarın da hevesini kırarsın. Madem öyle bırak git zaten beceremiyorsun..
-
Trabzonspor'da Çalımbay farkı
Toplam 6
Yorum
Ts61 Pas yapamıyoruz.Goller hep bireysel.Organize değiliz.Seneye Metin Diyadin şart
-
Aykut Kocaman'dan gündem yaratan sözler
Toplam 15
Yorum
bjk349 Hangi hakem yanlış maçımı izledik biz.Giresun ezdi resmen kaçan goller inanılır gibi değil
Fenerbahce defeat Giresunspor in Turkish Cup haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.