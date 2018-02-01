Fenerbahce defeat Giresunspor in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahce defeated the lower-tier club Giresunspor, 2-1, in the Black Sea region city of Giresun on Wednesday evening in Ziraat Turkish Cup's quarter final first leg match.

Fenerbahce found the first goal of the match in the 26th minute when defender Mehmet Topal scored with a header following a corner kick.

Giresunspor managed to equalize the score in the 73rd minute, thanks to a goal from Jones Carioca inside the six-yard box.

However, Fenerbahce was awarded a penalty kick in the 90th minute, when Giresunspor defender pushed striker Fernandao inside the penalty area.

Fernandao made no mistake to convert the kick into a goal to give his team advantage going into the second leg.

In the other match of the evening, Akhisaspor defeated Kaysersipor 1-0.