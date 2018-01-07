Fenerbahce beat Baskonia, Nunnally injured

Fenerbahce Dogus defeated Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 79-74 late Friday in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague's regular season match.

The 16th week match in the Euroleague saw a very tight affair between the two clubs, as Fenerbahce managed to get the best of the Spanish side in Istanbul's Ulker Sports Hall.

The victory was a bittersweet one for the Turkish side, as their player James Nunnally fell abruptly after a dunk with 1:42 to go in the third quarter. He left the game on stretchers.

Marko Guduric scored a game-high 18 points for Fenerbahce and Jason Thompson pulled down 10 rebounds in the victory.

Fenerbahce improved to 10 wins and 6 losses in the season, while Baskonia dropped to 7-9.

Here are all the results taken in the Euroleague's 16th match week:

Panathinaikos Superfoods - Anadolu Efes: 90-79

Barcelona Lassa - CSKA Moscow: 85-72

Unicaja Malaga - Valencia Basket: 83-85

Fenerbahce Dogus - Baskonia Vitoria: 79-74

Crvena Zvezda - Zalgiris Kaunas: 77-65

Brose Bamberg - Khimki Moscow: 70-74

Olympiakos - Armani Milano: 87-80

Real Madrid - Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv: 93-81

