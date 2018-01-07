Fenerbahce beat Baskonia, Nunnally injured
79-74 victory over Spanish side bittersweet for Fenerbahce Dogus as Nunnally left game on stretchers
Fenerbahce Dogus defeated Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 79-74 late Friday in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague's regular season match.
The 16th week match in the Euroleague saw a very tight affair between the two clubs, as Fenerbahce managed to get the best of the Spanish side in Istanbul's Ulker Sports Hall.
The victory was a bittersweet one for the Turkish side, as their player James Nunnally fell abruptly after a dunk with 1:42 to go in the third quarter. He left the game on stretchers.
Marko Guduric scored a game-high 18 points for Fenerbahce and Jason Thompson pulled down 10 rebounds in the victory.
Fenerbahce improved to 10 wins and 6 losses in the season, while Baskonia dropped to 7-9.
Here are all the results taken in the Euroleague's 16th match week:
Panathinaikos Superfoods - Anadolu Efes: 90-79
Barcelona Lassa - CSKA Moscow: 85-72
Unicaja Malaga - Valencia Basket: 83-85
Fenerbahce Dogus - Baskonia Vitoria: 79-74
Crvena Zvezda - Zalgiris Kaunas: 77-65
Brose Bamberg - Khimki Moscow: 70-74
Olympiakos - Armani Milano: 87-80
Real Madrid - Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv: 93-81
Here are the standings after match week 16:
|Group Regular Season
|W
|L
|PTS+
|PTS-
|+/-
|1. CSKA Moscow
|12
|4
|1398
|1251
|147
|2. Olympiacos Piraeus
|12
|4
|1188
|1145
|43
|3. Panathinaikos Superfoods
|11
|5
|1255
|1211
|44
|4. Real Madrid
|10
|6
|1350
|1249
|101
|5. Fenerbahce Dogus
|10
|6
|1250
|1154
|96
|6. Zalgiris Kaunas
|10
|6
|1269
|1267
|2
|7. Khimki Moscow Region
|9
|7
|1234
|1261
|-27
|8. Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv
|8
|8
|1277
|1306
|-29
|9. Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz
|7
|9
|1293
|1304
|-11
|10. Unicaja Malaga
|7
|9
|1221
|1278
|-57
|11. Crvena Zvezda
|7
|9
|1224
|1288
|-64
|12. FC Barcelona Lassa
|6
|10
|1296
|1256
|40
|13. Brose Bamberg
|6
|10
|1167
|1263
|-96
|14. Valencia Basket
|5
|11
|1203
|1241
|-38
|15. Olimpia Milano
|4
|12
|1234
|1309
|-75
|16. Anadolu Efes
|4
|12
|1223
|1299
|-76
