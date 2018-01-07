;
    Fenerbahce beat Baskonia, Nunnally injured

    79-74 victory over Spanish side bittersweet for Fenerbahce Dogus as Nunnally left game on stretchers

    Fenerbahce Dogus defeated 79-74 late Friday in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague's regular season match.

    The 16th week match in the Euroleague saw a very tight affair between the two clubs, as Fenerbahce managed to get the best of the Spanish side in Istanbul's Ulker Sports Hall.

    The victory was a bittersweet one for the Turkish side, as their player James Nunnally fell abruptly after a dunk with 1:42 to go in the third quarter. He left the game on stretchers.

    Marko Guduric scored a game-high 18 points for Fenerbahce and Jason Thompson pulled down 10 rebounds in the victory.

    Fenerbahce improved to 10 wins and 6 losses in the season, while Baskonia dropped to 7-9.

    Here are all the results taken in the Euroleague's 16th match week:

    Panathinaikos Superfoods - Anadolu Efes: 90-79

    Barcelona Lassa - CSKA Moscow: 85-72

    Unicaja Malaga - Valencia Basket: 83-85

    Fenerbahce Dogus - Baskonia Vitoria: 79-74

    Crvena Zvezda - Zalgiris Kaunas: 77-65

    Brose Bamberg - Khimki Moscow: 70-74

    Olympiakos - Armani Milano: 87-80

    Real Madrid - Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv: 93-81

    Here are the standings after match week 16:

    Group Regular Season W L PTS+ PTS- +/-
    1. CSKA Moscow 12 4 1398 1251 147
    2. Olympiacos Piraeus 12 4 1188 1145 43
    3. Panathinaikos Superfoods 11 5 1255 1211 44
    4. Real Madrid 10 6 1350 1249 101
    5. Fenerbahce Dogus 10 6 1250 1154 96
    6. Zalgiris Kaunas 10 6 1269 1267 2
    7. Khimki Moscow Region 9 7 1234 1261 -27
    8. Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv 8 8 1277 1306 -29
    9. Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 7 9 1293 1304 -11
    10. Unicaja Malaga 7 9 1221 1278 -57
    11. Crvena Zvezda 7 9 1224 1288 -64
    12. FC Barcelona Lassa 6 10 1296 1256 40
    13. Brose Bamberg 6 10 1167 1263 -96
    14. Valencia Basket 5 11 1203 1241 -38
    15. Olimpia Milano 4 12 1234 1309 -75
    16. Anadolu Efes 4 12 1223 1299 -76
