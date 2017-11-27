Fenerbahce get the job done in Antalya: 1-0
Brazilian Giuliano's brilliant run in 45th minute provides much-needed 3 points for Yellow Canaries.
Fenerbahce defeated Antalyaspor 1-0 in Turkey's Super Lig match on Sunday evening at Antalya Stadium.
The Yellow Canaries got the winning goal just before halftime -- in the 45th minute -- when Brazilian attacking midfielder Giuliano Victor de Paula carried the ball to the Antalyaspor goal and found the net inside the penalty box after striker Vincent Janssen's assist.
The successfully executed counter-attack meant a 1-0 lead in the first half for the Istanbul club.
Fenerbahce managed to hold on in the second half, thus winning the match and boosting their points total to 23.
They are now in third place, having ousted Besiktas from its spot with goals average.
The Super Lig's 13th match week will end on Monday when second-place Basaksehir takes on Kaysersipor in Kayseri.
- 27 November 2017, Monday
- Modified: 10:14
-
Kartal ligde kayıp
Toplam 4
Yorum
arsen l. Dürüst,iyi insansın sayın Güneş ama,,Avrupa çapındaki transferleri maçlara hazırlamıyorsun.Bir maç kazandın mı bu 11 devam ediyor.Ta ki ....
-
''Adım adım ilerliyoruz''
Toplam 3
Yorum
dadaş takımda koşan yok topu alan adam bulamıyor vermeye herkez saklanıyor uç pas yapamıyorlar verkaç yok dığer maçları gipta ile seyrediyorum
-
Denizli'den şampiyonluk iddiası
Toplam 4
Yorum
yorumcu bu aykut kocaman italyan falanmi? italyan teknik drektörler gibi 1- öndeyken geriye yaslanip 2inci yariyi öyle oynadi
Fenerbahce get the job done in Antalya: 1-0 haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.