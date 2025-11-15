Beşiktaş will solve its goalkeeper problem with that star! He was also mentioned in the transfer with Galatasaray

Beşiktaş, which has been struggling in goal this season, will face a busy mid-season transfer window. Mert Günok was benched after making mistakes in the Galatasaray and Gençlerbirliği matches. Ersin Destanoğlu, who has kept the net for the last four matches, has yet to perform to his expectations. The Black and Whites have decided to bolster their goal during the mid-season transfer window. Barcelona's world-renowned goalkeeper MarcAndre ter Stegen is their number one target.

HE HAS STARTED INDIVIDUAL TRAINING

According to reports in the Italian press, the Black and Whites club is constantly monitoring the data of 33 goalkeepers. Stegen, who underwent surgery for a herniated disc and has not yet played for Barcelona this season, has begun individual training. The Black and Whites are expected to play for their arch-rivals Galatasaray at the start of the season, while the Spanish giants are expected to play for Stegen. The German, who has been playing for Barça for 11 years, is currently under contract with the club until 2028.

The 33-year-old, who has not been capped for the German national team 44 times in his career, has a market value of €8 million. The experienced goalkeeper has been guarding the goal for Spanish giants Barcelona for 11 years.

NATIONAL TEAM TARGET

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has set his sights on the 2026 World Cup. The 33-year-old goalkeeper is reportedly keen on joining a team where he can play regularly, hoping to secure a place on the German national team roster.

PROS:

Good footwork and high passing quality

Good reflexes in face-to-face situations

Adept at closing angles

His high self-confidence inspires confidence in goal

He remains calm under pressure and doesn't panic

CONS:

He can make mistakes due to occasional hesitations on crosses

His save percentage can fluctuate from time to time

He can sometimes make risky passes when building up play from the back

He can sometimes react late to long-range shots