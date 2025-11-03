Beşiktaş 2-3 Fenerbahçe (MATCH SUMMARY)

In the blockbuster derby of the Trendyol Süper Lig's 11th week, Beşiktaş faced off against Fenerbahçe. Despite falling 2-0 behind in the match hosted by Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe defeated their rivals 3-2.

The first half of the derby in the 11th week of the Trendyol Süper Lig, where Beşiktaş hosted Fenerbahçe, ended in a 2-2 draw.

In the 5th minute, Beşiktaş took the lead in the derby. From Cerny's cross on the left flank, Toure rose well inside the penalty area and headed the ball into the net from an empty position at the corner: 1-0.

In the 22nd minute, the black-and-white team extended their lead to two. In an attack that started with Emirhan Topçu intercepting the ball in the opponent's half, Cerny received the ball on the left diagonal of the penalty area and passed it to the left of the penalty spot. Emirhan's sliding shot with his right foot sent the ball into the net along the ground from the far corner: 2-0.

In the 26th minute, Beşiktaş were reduced to 10 men. Orkun Kökçü received a yellow card after a challenge with Alvarez in the middle of his own half. Following a VAR warning, referee Ali Yılmaz reviewed the incident on the sideline, detected Orkun's foul on Alvarez, canceled the yellow card, and showed a direct red card.

In the 32nd minute, Fenerbahçe reduced the deficit to one. From a corner taken from the right, İsmail Yüksek rose well behind the six-yard box and headed the ball. Gökhan Sazdağı failed to clear it properly, and İsmail Yüksek struck the dropping ball cleanly, sending it through Ersin Destanoğlu's legs into the net: 2-1.

In the 34th minute, Nene met En-Nesyri's pass on the left diagonal of the penalty area and his placed shot went just wide.

In the 45+3rd minute, Fenerbahçe equalized. From Nene's cross near the penalty arc after advancing down the right flank, Asensio shook off Ndidi, cut inside, and finished neatly to find the net: 2-2.

The first half of the match ended 2-2.In the 49th minute, Talisca played a long pass from his own half to find İsmail advancing on the left. İsmail entered the penalty area from the left diagonal, and his shot was tipped onto the corner by goalkeeper Ersin.

In the 65th minute, from Asensio's corner taken from the right, Edson Alvarez at the near post struck the ball with his heel. Gökhan Sazdağı cleared the goal-bound ball off the line with a header.

In the 66th minute, from İsmail's pass on the right, Skriniar met the ball on the right diagonal of the penalty area and his shot to the far post went just wide.

In the 83rd minute, Jhon Duran slid in to meet the ball that Emirhan Topçu was trying to clear in front of the six-yard box. In the continuation of the play, Duran volleyed the airborne ball into the net without letting it bounce. 2-3. With this goal, the Canary defeated their rivals 3-2.