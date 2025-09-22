He rejected Besiktas’s offer!

According to ESPN, the Black-and-Whites submitted a loan offer to the Brazilian club. However, Sao Paulo's management firmly rejected the idea of letting go of one of Hernan Crespo's key players under those conditions. It was reported that, following the collapse of this transfer, Besiktas turned their attention to Portuguese winger Jota Silva.

Meanwhile, despite the transfer rumors, Ferreirinha made it clear that he has no intention of leaving. Speaking to Caze TV, the player emphasized that he has been a Sao Paulo supporter since childhood and said: "I am very happy here, I'm not thinking about leaving."

The Brazilian winger, who has contributed 7 goals and 2 assists in 35 matches, has drawn attention with his goals in crucial games.