Besiktas take home win, extend winning streak to 5 matches in league

Besiktas mounted a comeback against Bitexen Giresunspor and beat them 3-1 in Istanbul to extend their winning streak to five matches in the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig on Sunday.

10 Nisan 2023 Pazartesi
Giresunspor's Riad Bajic scored for the visitors in the 21st minute at Vodafone Park.

After a handball in the area, Besiktas' Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 39th minute. Aboubakar later fired a right-footed shot in the box to give a 2-1 lead to Besiktas.

English winger Nathan Redmond added another goal from a narrow angle for Besiktas to cement a 3-1 win.

It was Besiktas' fifth straight win in the Super Lig as the Black Eagles previously beat MKE Ankaragucu, Medipol Basaksehir, Istanbulspor and Fenerbahce.

A Besiktas regular in the offense, Turkish forward Cenk Tosun was injured to go off in the first half.

Besiktas climbed to second spot in the league as they have 55 points in 27 matches.

In the next fixture, Besiktas will play an away match against Trabzonspor on April 16.

Galatasaray are leading the Super Lig with 63 points but they had a "bye week," which means the Istanbul team will skip to next weekend for the odd number of teams in the league.

Title contenders Fenerbahce will visit VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk on Monday.

Fenerbahce have 54 points to be third in the league standings.

