Besiktas hold Trabzonspor to 2-2 draw in Super Lig

Trabzonspor were held to a 2-2 draw against Besiktas in week 10 of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Playing at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Maximiliano Gomez scored the opening with a header for Trabzonspor in the 11th minute. The score leveled after an own goal by the Trabzon team's Jens Lansen in the 29th minute.

Trabzonspor took the lead again with a goal in the 36th minute by Trezeguet, but Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun came off the bench to score in the 70th minute.

In the stoppage time, Trabzonspor were down to 10 men after Yusuf Yazici received a straight red card for fouling Gedson Fernandes.

Besiktas are ranked third with 19 points, while Trabzonspor are fifth with 18 points after 10 Super Lig clashes.

Week 10 results & fixtures:

Corendon Alanyaspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 3-2

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Atakas Hatayspor: 3-0

Kasimpasa - Adana Demirspor: 1-4

Yukatel Kayserispor - Galatasaray: 2-1

Arabam.com Konyaspor - Gaziantep FK: 0-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Istanbulspor: 2-0

Monday:

MKE Ankaragucu - Fenerbahce

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Bitexen Giresunspor