Leaders Trabzonspor draw 1-1 with Besiktas at home

After the first half ended goalless at Medical Park, Andreas Cornelius broke the deadlock to give Trabzonspor a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute.

Michy Batshuayi missed a penalty in minute 69 before Valentin Rosier levelled the score in the 71st minute and the two sides shared the points in Trabzon.

Besiktas finished the match with 10 men after Cyle Larin received the straight red card in minute 80.

Trabzonspor have now settled in a comfortable lead at the top of Super Lig with 71 points, 13 points ahead of Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who defeated Goztepe 3-0 at home in another Sunday match.

Besiktas continued their run of poor form, collecting 47 points for the seventh spot.