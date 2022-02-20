Croatia's defender Domagoj Vida helps Besiktas get home win against Altay in league match

Croatian defender Domagoj Vida led Besiktas to a 1-0 home victory against Altay in a Saturday Spor Toto Super Lig match.

Vida broke the deadlock in the second half at Istanbul's Vodafone Park as the 32-year-old scored on a header in minute 64 after a corner kick whipped by Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal.

Vida, who has played for Besiktas since 2018, scored his first goal of this season.

Besiktas climbed to the fifth spot in the league as they have 41 points in 26 matches.

Altay from Turkiye's west have 22 points and are in the 19th spot.

The Super Lig is led by Trabzonspor, that have 60 points.

Saturday's results:

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-2

Yukatel Kayserispor - GZT Giresunspor: 2-1

Besiktas - Altay: 1-0