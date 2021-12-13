Besiktas end 5-match win drought with 4-2 comeback win

Kayserispor broke the deadlock with Mame Thiam in the 38th minute, while Besiktas leveled the game with a header from Cyle Larin in the 45th minute at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Mame Thiam produced a goal again for his team in the 71st minute.

Besiktas' Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice in the 84th and 89th minutes.

Guven Yalcin netted at the stoppage time as the 16th week game ended 4-2.

The latest Super Lig win for the Black Eagles was against Galatasaray 2-1 on matchday 10.

The seventh-placed Istanbul side, who tasted their seventh victory, boosted their points to 24 in the standings.

Yukatel Kayserispor remained at the 14th place with 19 points.

Week 16 fixtures, results:

Altay - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-2

Caykur Rizespor - Goztepe: 3-1

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 1-4

Medipol Basaksehir - Kasimpasa: 2-1

Adana Demirspor - GZT Giresunspor: 1-0

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor - A. Alanyaspor: 2-6

Monday:

DG Sivasspor - Galatasaray

Gaziantep FK - Fenerbahce