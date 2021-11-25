Haller scores twice to lead Ajax past Besiktas 2-1

In minute 21, Besiktas were awarded a penalty shot after Ajax's Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui's handball in the area.

After a minute, Rachid Ghezzal converted the penalty to break the deadlock.

In the 42nd minute, Cyle Larin was one on one with the goalie Andre Onana and tried to chip it but Onana made a difficult kick save to deny Larin.

Ajax started the second half well as they leveled the match with a close-range finish from Haller in the 54th minute.

Haller scored one more goal, making it 2-1 in the 69th minute.

In the stoppage time, Haller produced one more goal for his team but it was disallowed for an offside.

With the defeat, Besiktas' European adventure came to an end.

Ajax booked a place in the last-16 as top of the group with 15 points.