Altay gain 2-1 comeback win against Besiktas in Turkish Super Lig

Newly promoted Altay sealed a 2-1 comeback win against Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

After the first half ended goalless, visitors took the 1-0 lead thanks to Guven Yalcin's goal in the 47th minute.

However, Altay did not give up and Leandro Kappel scored the equalizer in the 57th minute at the Bornova Aziz Kocaoglu Stadium in Izmir.

In the 88th minute, Daouda Bamba found the net to give the home side a remarkable win against the defending champions.

Altay surprisingly jumped to the top of the standings with 15 points while Besiktas collected 14 points in seven matches.