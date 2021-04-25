Haberler Beşiktaş Galatasaray, Besiktas make no mistake in league matches

Besiktas and title contender won their Super Lig matches on Saturday to continue their title quest.

Besiktas, who are missing key players like , and , had a fast start to the match as scored a penalty kick in the 4th minute.

However, immediately responded with as he scored a bicycle kick in the 6th minute.

Besiktas once again took the lead, this time with Georges Kevin N'Koudou, who scored a well-placed shot inside the penalty area.

Now with 75 points in 35 matches, the league leaders increased the lead to 3-1 in the 65th minute with N'Koudou again. , six points behind leaders Besiktas, had to win against in an away match and delivered with .

After missing many chances, Galatasaray found the goal with Mohamed in the 77th minute, the Egyptian striker converted Sener Ozbayrakli's low cross inside the six-yard box.

Galatasaray increased their points total to 69, same with Fenerbahce.



