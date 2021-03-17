Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Besiktas qualified for the after defeating Medipol Basaksehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on .

Besiktas move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

netted the opener for the home side in the 17th minute at Besiktas' Vodafone Park, while scored a header five minutes later to double the lead in the first half.

In the second half, visitors came from behind with Deniz Turuc and Giuliano's goals and the match went into extra time. scored the winning goal in the 102nd minute to send the Black Eagles into the final.

In another semifinal game, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor will host on .



