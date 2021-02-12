Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas qualify for Turkish Cup semifinals

Besiktas qualify for semifinals

Besiktas advanced to the Ziraat semifinals, beating Ittifak Holding Konyaspor on penalties late Thursday.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 12 Şubat 2021 Cuma 09:20
Besiktas qualify for Turkish Cup semifinals

Visitors' Besiktas took the lead in the minute 13 as Turkish midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup scored the opener at MEDAS Konya Buyuksehir Stadium.

Konyaspor pulled the level four minutes later. Turkish defender Abdulkerim Bardakci put the ball into Besiktas net with a header. The regular time and extra time ended 1-1. So the penalties had to decide the winner.

Besiktas won 3-2 on penalties as , and converted their penalties successfully.

Only missed the penalty for Besiktas.

In Konyaspor, two players scored from penalty spot, and .

Home team's Artem Kravets, and Abdulkerim Bardakci missed their shots.

Besiktas will face Medipol Basaksehir in the 's semifinal stage.

The semis will be played as a single leg fixture in March.

Turkish Cup semifinals:

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor -

Besiktas - Medipol Basaksehir



SON DAKİKA