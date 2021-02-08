10-man Besiktas beat Konyaspor 1-0 at home

Besiktas defeated Ittifak Holding Konyaspor with a 1-0 score in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig game. French right-back Valentin Rosier scored the winning goal in the 81st minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.
In minute 21, Besiktas were down to 10-men as Fabrice N'Sakala was shown a red card.
Besiktas are currently in the second spot with 48 points.
Week 24 fixtures, results:
Saturday:
Kasimpasa - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-4
Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Caykur Rizespor: 2-1
Medipol Basaksehir - Fatih Karagumruk: 0-1
Fenerbahce - Galatasaray: 1-0
Sunday:
Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-1
MKE Ankaragucu - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-4
Yukatel Denizlispor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-1
Besiktas - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 1-0
Monday:
Gaziantep FK - Goztepe
Yeni Malatyaspor - Trabzonspor