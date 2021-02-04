Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas held to draw with 10-man Antalyaspor

Besiktas fell a three-point behind leaders Fenerbahce after a draw 1-1 against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on Wednesday.

Gokdeniz Bayrakdar scored the opener on a header for Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the 39th minute at Antalya stadium.

In minute 70, Antalyaspor were down to 10 men after defender Veysel Sari was sent off for fouling Canadian forward Cyle Larin. Only three minutes later, Besiktas' Croatian defender leveled the game with a header.

The game ended with a 1-1 score in Antalya.

Besiktas slipped to third place with 45 points, whereas Antalyaspor remained in the ninth position with 30 points.

Matchday 23 fixtures and results:

Tuesday:

Atakas Hatayspor - Fenerbahce: 1-2

Caykur Rizespor - Kasimpasa: 1-1

- Medipol Basaksehir: 3-0

Wednesday:

- Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 0-0

- : 1-1

Fatih Karagumruk - : 2-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Gençlerbirligi: 0-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Besiktas: 1-1

Thursday:

Goztepe - Yeni Malatyaspor

Trabzonspor - Yukatel Denizlispor


