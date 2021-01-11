Hatayspor end Besiktas' 5-match winning run

The Black Eagles previously beat Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor 4-0, MKE Ankaragucu 1-0, Demir Grup Sivasspor 3-0, Hes Kablo Kayserispor 2-0 and Caykur Rizespor 6-0 in the league.

Their flawless run ended following the 2-2 draw against Hatayspor.

In the sixth minute, Besiktas' Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar scored the opening goal at Antakya Ataturk Stadium.

He put the ball into the Hatayspor net with a right-footed shot outside the box.

Only a minute later, Hatayspor have equalized as Aaron Boupendza from Gabon scored a left-footed strike in the area.

Hatayspor came back from the 1-0 deficit in the 23rd minute with Boupendza's finish. He put the ball into the bottom corner of the net over individual skills.

But Besiktas' Canadian forward Cyle Larin scored the equalizer in the 41st minute to secure the 2-2 draw.

Near the end of the game, Besiktas' Brazilian defender Welinton was shown a yellow card for a foul so he will be suspended for the Galatasaray derby next weekend.

Besiktas will host Galatasaray at Vodafone Park on Sunday, Jan. 17.

League leaders Besiktas have 35 points in 17 matches.

Second-place Galatasaray have 33 points to pursue the Black Eagles.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are now in the third spot with 32 points. They will visit Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor on Monday.

The match in the Eastern province of Erzurum will kick off at 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT).

Sunday's results:

Fatih Karagumruk - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-1

MKE Ankaragucu - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-2

Caykur Rizespor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 1-1

Atakas Hatayspor - Besiktas: 2-2