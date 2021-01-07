Besiktas hammer Caykur Rizespor 6-0 in Super Lig

Playing at Istanbul's Vodafone Park stadium, Larin scored the opener in the 19th minute.

In minute 31, The Black-Eagles doubled the lead when Canadian forward Larin scored another goal, the first half ended 2-0. In the second half, Oguzhan Ozyakup scored the goal from close-range in the 56th minute.

Larin made the score 4-0 with a close finish in the six-yard box after a defensive breakdown by Rizespor in the 79th minute.

After four minutes Larin netted his fourth goal in the game, making it 5-0.

In minute 89, Bosnian forward Ajdin Hasic scored an amazing goal from outside the penalty box to finish it off. Besiktas remained at the top of Super Lig with 34 points, while Caykur Rizespor slipped to 12th place with 20 points.

Meanwhile, Larin became another Besiktas player to net four goals in a league game.

Lastly, club legend Ali Gultiken had netted four goals against Adana Demirspor in the 1989-90 season.

Week 17 results and fixtures:

Tuesday:

Gaziantep FK - MKE Ankaragucu: 2-0

Yeni Malatyaspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-2

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Galatasaray: 4-3

Wednesday:

Yukatel Denizlispor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 0-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 1-0

Genclerbirligi - Atakas Hatayspor: 3-1

Trabzonspor - Goztepe: 1-0

Besiktas - Caykur Rizespor: 6-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Fatih Karagumruk: 3-1

Thursday:

Fenerbahce - Aytemiz Alanyaspor