Besiktas striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Wednesday evening's Turkish Super Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Caykur Rizespor.

Besiktas hammer Caykur Rizespor 6-0 in Super Lig

Playing at Istanbul's Vodafone Park stadium, Larin scored the opener in the 19th minute.

In minute 31, The Black-Eagles doubled the lead when Canadian forward Larin scored another goal, the first half ended 2-0. In the second half, Oguzhan Ozyakup scored the goal from close-range in the 56th minute.

Larin made the score 4-0 with a close finish in the six-yard box after a defensive breakdown by Rizespor in the 79th minute.

After four minutes Larin netted his fourth goal in the game, making it 5-0.

In minute 89, Bosnian forward scored an amazing goal from outside the penalty box to finish it off. Besiktas remained at the top of Super Lig with 34 points, while Caykur Rizespor slipped to 12th place with 20 points.

Meanwhile, Larin became another Besiktas player to net four goals in a league game.

Lastly, club legend Ali Gultiken had netted four goals against in the 1989-90 season.

Week 17 results and fixtures:

Tuesday:

- MKE Ankaragucu: 2-0

- 2-2

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - : 4-3

Wednesday:

Yukatel Denizlispor - : 0-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 1-0

Genclerbirligi - Atakas Hatayspor: 3-1

Trabzonspor - Goztepe: 1-0

Besiktas - Caykur Rizespor: 6-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Fatih Karagumruk: 3-1

Thursday:

Fenerbahce - Aytemiz Alanyaspor



