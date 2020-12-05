Besiktas beat Kasimpasa to extend winning streak

The Black Eagles led the first half 1-0 at their home Vodafone Park as midfielder Bernard Mensah scored after following Kasimpasa goalkeeper Ramazan Kose's poor parry.

Kasimpasa were down to 10 men in 54th minute as right back Florent Hadergjonaj was sent off. Fourteen minutes after the red card, Besiktas doubled the lead.

Besiktas' Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson scored with a close range shot.

Only seven minutes later, Besiktas made it 3-0. The Istanbul club's Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar clinched the win with a header.

Besiktas extended winning streak to three games in the league, as they previously won against Medipol Basaksehir (3-2) and Fenerbahce (4-3).

The Black Eagles moved to the fourth place with 19 points to chase second-place Galatasaray and third-place Fenerbahce as each of these clubs have 20 points in 10 matches.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor are leading the Super Lig with 23 points in 9 matches.

Friday's result:

Besiktas - Kasimpasa: 3-0

Saturday:

Goztepe - Hes Kablo Kayserispor

Genclerbirligi - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Yeni Malatyaspor - Medipol Basaksehir

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor

Galatasaray - Atakas Hatayspor

Sunday:

Fatih Karagumruk - Caykur Rizespor

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - MKE Ankaragucu

Yukatel Denizlispor - Fenerbahce

Monday

Trabzonspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor