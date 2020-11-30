Besiktas beat Fenerbahce, break 15-year Kadikoy spell

Visitors Besiktas last beat Fenerbahce in the Yellow Canaries' home, the Ulker Stadium on April 17, 2005.

On Sunday Besiktas drew the first blood in the minute of 4 as Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar scored with a vicious left footed strike in the area to beat Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The Black Eagles doubled the gap in the 20th minute as Aboubakar netted with a header. Aboubakar was unmarked.

Fenerbahce forward Papiss Demba Cisse narrowed the gap to one with a close range finish in the 34th minute. Besiktas led the first half 2-1.

Besiktas forward Cyle Larin was sent off in the minute of 50 over a foul against Fenerbahce right back Gokhan Gonul. The Black Eagles had to play with 10-men in the majority of the second half.

Turkish midfielder Necip Uysal made it 3-1 for Besiktas, scoring a header.

Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan made the score 2-3 in the minute of 68 with a close range shot.

The Black Eagles' Fabrice N'Sakala scored the fourth goal for Besiktas on a quick counter attack in the 88th minute. Georges-Kevin N'Koudou was the mastermind behind the goal, assisting after a mazing run in the right flank.

In the injury time, Fenerbahce were awarded penalty after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review. Fenerbahce's Senegalese winger Mame Thiam was fouled in the area. Ozan converted the penalty successfully.

But Besiktas secured the 4-3 win in the derby.

Aboubakar scored two goals against Fenerbahce to be a key player for Besiktas victory.

Sunday's derby was played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Besiktas increased their points total to 16 in nine matches played to be placed fourth, while Fenerbahce stayed at third place with 20 points, they played 10 matches.

Galatasaray, currently in second spot in standings, have 20 points as well. The Super Lig is currently led by Aytemiz Alanyaspor, who have 23 points in nine matches.