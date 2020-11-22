Besiktas end Basaksehir's 4-game winning streak

Atiba and Larin gave a 2-0 lead to Besiktas in the first half at the Vodafone Park.

In the second half, Vincent Aboubakar made the score 3-0 and the away team was reduced to 10 men when Mehmet Topal picked up a second yellow card in the 70th minute.

Despite the sending off, Fredrik Gulbrandsen scored twice for the visitors but Basaksehir could not complete come back and the game ended 3-2.

Following this defeat, Basaksehir's 4-match winning run ended while Besiktas increased their points to 13 to catch up with Basaksehir on the table.

Results of Saturday's Super Lig matches:

Yukatel Denizlispor - Gaziantep FK: 0-1

Fatih Karagumruk - Sivasspor: 1-1

Genclerbirligi - Fenerbahce : 1-5

Besiktas - Medipol Basaksehir: 3-2