Besiktas lose 1-0 to Genclerbirligi at home

Genclerbirligi defeated Besiktas 1-0 score in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig game.

The away side broke the deadlock in the eighth minute as Romanian forward Bogdan Stancu scored with a header at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Following the win, the club jumped to the 13th place with four points. Besiktas are now 14th.

In another match, Aytemiz hammered Atakas Hatayspor 6-0 at 's Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Four goals were scored in the first half by Greek attacker Anastasios Bakasetas, Brazilian forward Davidson da Luz Pereira, Paraguayan forward Adam Bareiro and Cameroonian defender Francois Moubandje.

In the second half, Davidson made two more goals and Alanyaspor sealed a comfortable home victory.

The Antalya club climbed to the top of the league with 10 points in four games.

