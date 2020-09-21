Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas manager Yalcin tests negative for COVID-19

Sergen Yalcin, 47, emerges as negative on retest, says club. Sergen Yalcin, the manager of Turkish football club Besiktas, on Monday tested negative for COVID-19 after a positive result earlier this month.

In a statement, Besiktas said that Yalcin, 47, has been retested for the novel coronavirus and now emerged negative. On Sept. 12, Yalcin had tested positive for the virus but without any symptoms. Following the first test, he has been in isolation. A football legend, Yalcin was an iconic player for Besiktas with 282 appearances and 75 goals for the Istanbul powerhouse. In addition to Besiktas, he played for the other Istanbul sides, and Fenerbahce, as well as club . As a player, Yalcin helped win five Turkish Super Lig titles, including three with Besiktas (1992, 1995, and 2003, the club's centenary). He helped Galatasaray bag the same title in 2000 and 2002. The attacking midfielder retired from the pitch in 2008. Yalcin became Besiktas manager this January, replacing Abdullah Avci, under a contract with the club until June 2021.
