Cyle Larin's goal gave a 1-0 lead to home team in the 33rd minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park. Antalyaspor equalized the game with Gokdeniz Bayrakdar's goal in the 85th minute, ending the match 1-1.

Saturday's results

Genclerbirligi - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-0

Yukatel Denizlispor - Trabzonspor: 0-0

Besiktas - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 2-0