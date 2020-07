Brazilian striker Love arrives in Kazakhstan to join leaders Kairat

The leading Kazakh team during the Soviet era said the contract could be extended.

Love, 36, has previously played for Palmeiras, Flamengo, and Corinthians in Brazil; Turkey's Aytemiz Alanyaspor and Besiktas; French side Monaco, and CSKA Moscow in Russia.

The veteran striker has scored over 250 goals in several leagues.

The Kazakhstan Premier League was suspended last week for a second time after a rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

The Central Asian nation, with over 51,000 confirmed infections, went back into a country-wide lockdown on July 5 as cases spiked. The first lockdown lasted from March 16 to May 11.