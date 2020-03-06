Besiktas' Douglas to miss rest of season due to injury

Turkish Super Lig Besiktas' right-back Douglas Santos will be not able to appear for the rest of the season since he suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Besiktas on Friday released Santos' injury report, adding that he was being treated in the club's medical team.

The 29-year old player signed a three-year contract with the Istanbul club after he left Demir Grup Sivasspor at the beginning of the season.

Having failed to meet expectations over his poor performance, Douglas only played seven matches in all this season for Besiktas.