Kasimpasa hammer Besiktas in Turkish league

Kasimpasa handed Besiktas a heavy 4-1 defeat on Saturday evening in Turkey's 'Spor Toto Super Lig' as Mbaye Diagne scored a brace.

Besiktas started the away match attacking as they found a goal in the second minute with 22-year-old player Dorukhan Tokoz, however, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) disallowed the goal for Jeremain Lens played handball during the attack.

Kasimpasa, responding to Besiktas attacks, quickly got ahead in the scoresheet as Kosovan player Loret Sadiku's clean strike to the right side of the net beat Besiktas' Loris Karius in the 11th minute.

Kasimpasa continued the pressure as they found another goal in the 19th minute with Mbaye Diagne, but it was also disallowed for a prior foul play during the attack.

Diagne did not stop searching for goals as he scored his 19th goal of the season in the 45th minute to give his team a 2-0 lead just before the halftime.

Besiktas, in the second half, bounced back with a header goal from Mustafa Pektemek in the 52nd minute.

However, Kasimpasa took absolute control after Besiktas' goal, first Mbaye Diagne scored a penalty kick for his 20th of the season, then Czech midfielder David Pavelka scored in the 83rd minute to beat Besiktas 4-1.

Kasimpasa increased their points total to 29 after the match, they are now in the second spot with six points behind Medipol Basaksehir.

Besiktas is at sixth place with 26 points.

In the other match of the day, league leaders Medipol Basaksehir drew against Alanyaspor 1-1 to increase their points total to 35.

The league will continue with four matches on Sunday, as Galatasaray will face Sivasspor, Trabzonspor will host Rizespor, while Yeni Malatyaspor will be against Bursaspor. In the relegation zone, Kayserispor will take on BB Erzurumspor.