Basaksehir defeat Besiktas 1-0 in Super Lig

Medipol Basaksehir defeated Besiktas 1-0 on Sunday evening in the closing match of the Turkish Super Lig's 26th week.

Basaksehir's goal came in the 28th minute, when a turnover cost Besiktas as winger Eljero Elia calmly finished his team's counterattack.

Junior Caicara was shown his second yellow card in the 61st minute, leaving Basaksehir with 10 men.

Basaksehir have now ousted Besiktas from second place. They have 53 points, one shy of leaders Galatasaray.

Besiktas, with 50 points, are now in 3rd place.

Here are the results from match week 26:

Kasimpasa - Antalyaspor: 2-3

Karabukspor - Osmanlispor: 0-4

Genclerbirligi - Akhisarspor: 1-1

Bursaspor - Sivasspor: 1-0

Fenerbahce - Galatasaray: 0-0

Konyaspor - Kayserispor: 2-0

Alanyaspor - Goztepe: 1-1

Trabzonspor - Yeni Malatyaspor: 4-1

Basaksehir - Besiktas: 1-0

Here are the standings after match week 26: