Basaksehir defeat Besiktas 1-0 in Super Lig – 19 Mart 2018
    19 Mart 2018, Pazartesi
    Basaksehir defeat Besiktas 1-0 in Super Lig

    Basaksehir defeat Besiktas 1-0 in Super Lig

    Medipol Basaksehir win despite playing last 30 mins with 10 men

    Medipol Basaksehir defeated Besiktas 1-0 on Sunday evening in the closing match of the Turkish Super Lig's 26th week.

    Basaksehir's goal came in the 28th minute, when a turnover cost Besiktas as winger Eljero Elia calmly finished his team's counterattack.

    Junior Caicara was shown his second yellow card in the 61st minute, leaving Basaksehir with 10 men.

    Basaksehir have now ousted Besiktas from second place. They have 53 points, one shy of leaders .

    Besiktas, with 50 points, are now in 3rd place.

    Here are the results from match week 26:

    Kasimpasa - : 2-3

    Karabukspor - Osmanlispor: 0-4

    Genclerbirligi - Akhisarspor: 1-1

    - Sivasspor: 1-0

    Fenerbahce - : 0-0

    - Kayserispor: 2-0

    - Goztepe: 1-1

    - : 4-1

    Basaksehir - Besiktas: 1-0

    Here are the standings after match week 26:

    Teams P W D L GF GA +/- Pts.
    1. GALATASARAY 26 17 3 6 61 28 33 54
    2. BASAKSEHIR 26 16 5 5 46 26 20 53
    3. BESIKTAS 26 14 8 4 47 23 24 50
    4. FENERBAHCE 26 13 9 4 49 30 19 48
    5. TRABZONSPOR 26 11 9 6 45 37 8 42
    6. KAYSERISPOR 26 11 8 7 36 32 4 41
    7. GOZTEPE 26 11 7 8 39 39 0 40
    8. SIVASSPOR 26 11 5 10 36 38 -2 38
    9. AKHISARSPOR 26 9 7 10 36 40 -4 34
    10. YENI MALATYASPOR 26 9 7 10 29 35 -6 34
    11. BURSASPOR 26 9 6 11 34 35 -1 33
    12. KASIMPASA 26 8 7 11 41 46 -5 31
    13. ALANYASPOR 26 8 4 14 41 47 -6 28
    14. ANTALYASPOR 26 7 7 12 31 47 -16 28
    15. OSMANLISPOR 26 7 6 13 38 45 -7 27
    16. GENCLERBIRLIGI 26 6 9 11 31 39 -8 27
    17. KONYASPOR 26 6 6 14 26 36 -10 24
    18. KARABUKSPOR 26 3 3 20 18 61 -43

    1. 19 March 2018, Monday
    2. Modified: 10:43
