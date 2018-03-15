B. Munich knocks Besiktas out of CL

Bayern Munich have eliminated Besiktas in UEFA Champions League's Round of 16 tie on an 8-1 aggregate.

The German club defeated the Black Eagles 3-1 in Istanbul's Vodafone Park on Wednesday evening to qualify for their seventh straight quarter-final appearance in the tournament.

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara scored the first goal for Bayern in the 18th minute, Gokhan Gonul's own goal at the start of the second half made it 2-0 for Bayern.

Besiktas found their only goal of the evening with Brazilian striker Vagner Love in the 59th minute, but the first leg score of 5-0 gave a great advantage to Bayern Munich.

Sandro Wagner's goal in the 84th minute made it 3-1, as Bayern advanced to the quarter finals.

So far, Real Madrid, Roma and Bayern Munich punched their ticket to the last 8, as Barcelona and Chelsea will clash at famous Nou Camp stadium in the other match of the evening.

The first match ended as a 1-1 draw in London.