Besiktas beat Fenerbahce 3-1

Besiktas defeated Fenerbahce 3-1 on Sunday evening at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Turkish Super Lig's 23rd match week saw an Istanbul derby as the league's two powerhouse clubs took on each other in front of 40,000 fans at the stadium.

Fenerbahce scored the first goal in the 8th minute when Brazilian attacking midfielder Giuliano's shot was saved by defender Domagoj Vida, but Giuliano's compatriot Fernandao was there to finish.

The first half finished 1-0 with Fenerbahce in the lead, but the second half was a completely different story.

Besiktas managed to equalize the score in the 49th minute, after Vida headed in a corner kick. Black Eagles took the lead in the 75th minute, following a brilliant trivela -- outside foot -- shot by Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma.

Quaresma was not done as he found yet another goal for his team in the dying minutes. Besiktas increased their points total to 44 and dethroned Fenerbahce to take over the third spot.

The league's 23rd match week will end on Monday evening when Basaksehir will host Ankara club Genclerbirligi.