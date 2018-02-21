Bayern dominates Besiktas in 5-0 rout

Bayern Munich defeated Besiktas 5-0 Tuesday evening in a Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match at the Allianz Arena.

Dominating the match especially after the 16th minute when Croatian defender Domagoj Vida downed striker Robert Lewandowski just behind the penalty area, the German powerhouse found the first goal just before halftime with Thomas Muller.

Increasing the tempo and the pressure in the second half, Bayern did not give any chances to Besiktas to be dangerous.

Kingsley Coman scored in the 53rd minute while Muller added another one in the 66th minute to make the score line 3-0.

Striker Lewandowski also added a brace to give the German club an insurmountable lead, with the final score 5-0.

The second leg of the match-up will take place in Istanbul on March 14.

In the other match of the evening, Chelsea and Barcelona drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian scored in the 62nd minute, Lionel Messi answered in the 75th minute to give the Spanish giants the upper hand after the first leg

The second leg of the match-up will be played at Barcelona's Camp Nou on March 14.