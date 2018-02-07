Besiktas first semi-finalist of Turkish Cup

Besiktas defeated Genclerbirligi 1-0 in Ankara at 19 Mayis Stadium Tuesday evening to advance to Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals.

Having won the first leg 3-1 at home, Besiktas played calm and collected throughout the game, especially after finding the leading goal in the 25th minute with striker Mustafa Pektemek.

He headed in a corner kick cross by Caner Erkin to give his team the 1-0 lead.

Besiktas' Necip Uysal was shown the second yellow card in the 71st minute, but it was too late for the Ankara team Genclerbirligi to make a comeback against the Istanbul club.

Quarter final second leg matches will continue with two matches on Wednesday, as Fenerbahce will host Giresunspor, while Akhisar Belediyespor will go to Kayseri to face Kayserispor.

On Thursday, Konyaspor and Galatasaray will look to become the last semifinalist of the cup.