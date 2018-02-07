CANLI SKOR
  • FUTBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. İngiltere
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Şamp. Ligi
    9. Avrupa Ligi
  • BASKETBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. ABD
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Yunanistan
    9. Euroleague
HEPSİ
    07 Şubat 2018, Çarşamba
    OYUN ENGLISH

    Besiktas first semi-finalist of Turkish Cup

    Besiktas first semi-finalist of Turkish Cup

    Black Eagles defeat Genclerbirligi in quarter-final second leg to advance

    Besiktas defeated Genclerbirligi 1-0 in Ankara at 19 Mayis Stadium Tuesday evening to advance to semifinals.

    Having won the first leg 3-1 at home, Besiktas played calm and collected throughout the game, especially after finding the leading goal in the 25th minute with striker Mustafa Pektemek.

    He headed in a corner kick cross by Caner Erkin to give his team the 1-0 lead.

    Besiktas' Necip Uysal was shown the second yellow card in the 71st minute, but it was too late for the Ankara team Genclerbirligi to make a comeback against the Istanbul club.

    Quarter final second leg matches will continue with two matches on Wednesday, as Fenerbahce will host Giresunspor, while Akhisar Belediyespor will go to Kayseri to face Kayserispor.

    On Thursday, Konyaspor and Galatasaray will look to become the last semifinalist of the cup.

    1. 07 February 2018, Wednesday
    2. Modified: 09:25
    Tags:
    YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
    haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    Besiktas first semi-finalist of Turkish Cup haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

    habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.

    BİZE ULAŞIN