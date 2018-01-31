Besiktas beat Genclerbirligi in Turkish Cup

Besiktas defeated Genclerbirligi 3-1 Tuesday evening at Vodafone Park to gain the advantage in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's quarterfinal first leg match.

The match in Istanbul saw the Black Eagles find the first goal by striker Mustafa Pektemek in the 21st minute, the only goal for the first half.

Genclerbirligi managed to hit Besiktas in a counterattack in the 52nd minute thanks to a goal by Deniz Yilmaz.

After conceding the equalizing goal, manager Senol Gunes subbed in Oguzhan Ozyakup and Anderson Talisca to change the course of the match in his favor.

Ozyakup was taken down inside the penalty box to win Besiktas a penalty in the 74th minute when Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo made no mistake to put his team back up 2-1.

Anderson Talisca added one in the 79th minute to mark his 5th goal in the last three matches, giving Besiktas a commanding 3-1 lead before the second leg match in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's quarterfinals.