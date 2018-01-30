Besiktas set to finalize Vagner Love signing

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas announced on Monday that they are discussing terms with Brazilian striker Vagner Love and his club Aytemiz Alanyaspor for his move to the Istanbul side.

Besiktas said on its website that they are negotiating terms with the striker and his club.

In a humorous vein, Besiktas posted a video on Twitter saying, "They say love exists only in the movies..." looking ahead to the transfer.

Former Brazilian international Vagner Silva De Souza, widely known as Vagner Love, 33, this season scored 10 goals in 14 Super Lig appearances for Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Separately, Besiktas also announced that they had loaned Matej Mitrovic to Belgium's Club Brugge.

This move put Croatian central defender Mitrovic on loan to Club Brugge until the end of this season.

Mitrovic made his way to the Istanbul club in the middle of the 2016-17 season.

Eto'o on track to stay at Antalyaspor

A spokesman for Antalyaspor, another Super Lig club, said on Monday that the team's Cameroonian star Samuel Eto'o is likely to stay at the club this season.

Cumhur Arici told Anadolu Agency that Eto'o probably will not move to another club in the mid-season transfer window, ending on Jan. 31.

Arici said they have yet to receive any official transfer offer for Eto'o and that they want to keep him.

But Arici said Antalyaspor are releasing their French midfielder Samir Nasri on Monday.

"Nasri's lawyers will be in Antalya today. It's all over. Today the legal process will be completed," he said.

This season Nasri scored two goals and one assist for Antalyaspor in eight Super Lig appearances.

Nasri, 30, previously played for French club Olympique Marseille, English football giants Arsenal and Manchester City, and Spain's Sevilla.