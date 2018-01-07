Everton signs Turkish striker Cenk Tosun

English Premier League Club Everton announced the signing of Turkish international Cenk Tosun from Besiktas late Friday.

Announcing the new signing on their official Twitter account, the Merseyside club said: "Welcome to Everton, @CenkTosun_!"

Tosun inked the deal keeping him at the English club for the next 4.5 years, to the end of June 2022, the club said.

According to Turkish sports media, Tosun's transfer was completed in a £27 million deal, a record breaker as he became the most expensive player to be transferred from a Turkish club.

Everton's official website shared a quoted from Tosun on his transfer, "It feels great to be an Everton player," he told EvertonTV.

"I'm really happy to be here and happy that everything is done. I'm really excited to play for Everton as soon as possible. Everton is a great club with a big history and a big culture and I'm looking forward to showing the fans the kind of player I am," he was quoted by the club.

"I bring my skills here and everybody is going to see what kind of player I am. I believe I can be a good player in the Premier League for Everton."

Cenk Tosun, 26, joined Besiktas from another Turkish club Gaziantepspor in July 2014 on a free transfer and scored 64 goals in 142 matches for the Istanbul side for 3.5 seasons.

The German-born Turkish forward drew the attention of European clubs thanks to his individual performance in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage as he managed to produce four goals in six Champions League matches.

Tosun helped Besiktas qualify for the Champions League Round of phase 16. The Istanbul Giants secured a top spot in Group G and became the first Turkish club to emerge undefeated from the group stages after playing against Porto, Leipzig and Monaco.

In addition, Tosun's 25-meter strike against Portuguese side Porto in the UEFA Champions League won 'Goal of the Group Stage' on Dec. 18. He received possession about 25 meters out and advanced a few paces before unleashing a right-footed rocket which defeated Porto 'keeper Iker Casillas.

During his Besiktas career, Turkish international won two back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles in 2016 and 2017. He scored eight goals in 16 domestic league appearances in the 2017/2018 season.