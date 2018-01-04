Besiktas strengthen defense line with Vida signing
28-year-old Croatian center back becomes Besiktas player as Istanbul giants announce transfer on social media
Latest Turkish Super Lig winners Besiktas signed Croatian center back Domagoj Vida on Wednesday.
The Istanbul-based football club announced their new transfer online welcoming Vida to his new home.
Besiktas said on Twitter and Instagram that Vida inked a contract to play with Besiktas until the end of the 2021-2022 season.
At a press conference, Vida said, "I came to a big family. There were other offers but I made my decision. We have a great team.
"And our manager and fans are also magnificent. I'm looking forward to stepping on the pitch. I believe we will succeed."
The Croatian international previously played for Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv for five years.
This season Vida scored two goals in 18 club appearances.
In his five-year stint with Kyiv, he helped them win two Ukrainian Premier League titles in 2015 and 2016.
At Besiktas, Vida is expected to play alongside former Real Madrid veteran Pepe.
- 04 January 2018, Thursday
- Modified: 09:37
