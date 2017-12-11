Kayserispor hold Besiktas to 1-1 draw

Kayserispor held defending champions Besiktas to a 1-1 draw at home in Turkey's Super Lig match on Sunday evening.

The match in Kayseri Kadir Has Stadium saw league's tough nut Kayserispor starting the match with searching for goals.

However, Besiktas missed a clear chance in the 16th minute as midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup was unmarked inside the penalty box but he could not convert after Ricardo Quaresma's pass.

The home team found the leading goal in the 31st minute with striker Umut Bulut, as he calmly finished the cross.

In the 45th minute, Besiktas gained a penalty kick after striker Cenk Tosun was taken down inside the penalty area by Umut Bulut.

Tosun scored the penalty kick to equalize the match 1-1.

In the second half, despite being down to 10-men after the 49th minute, Kayserispor managed to keep Besiktas away from goal.

Besiktas lost another two points with the draw, as they now have 27 points and sitting in the fourth spot, five points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Kayserispor also have 27 points, they are at the fifth spot.

The league's 15th match week will end on Monday with Konyaspor-Karabukspor match in Konya at GMT1700.