Turkish Cup 5th round matches begin

Turkish Ziraat Cup matches started on Tuesday, with Super Lig teams like Besiktas, Genclerbirligi and Akhisaspor the first to play.

Besiktas, in a fifth-round first-leg match, defeated 1st league side Manisaspor in a 9-0 drubbing in Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo scored four goals, Jeremain Lens scored three and assisted in three others.

Genclerbirligi defeated amateur league side Kars 36 Spor with a 2-1 score in eastern Kars province.

In Ankara, Akhisarspor defeated 3rd league side Ankara Demirspor on a 3-0 scoreline.

Tuesday's Turkish Cup matches will continue with two more: Osmanlispor will take on Yeni Malatyaspor in Ankara, while Galatasaray will square off against Sivas Belediyespor.