Besiktas advance to CL Round of 16

Besiktas have drawn 1-1 in their Champions League match against Porto on Tuesday evening and secured a spot in the Round of 16.

The goals in Istanbul's Vodafone Park came in the first half as Porto took the lead in the 29th minute thanks to Brazilian defender Felipe.

Besiktas equalized in the 41st minute with a goal from Brazilian Anderson Talisca, thanks to a lovely assist by Cenk Tosun.

Besiktas are guaranteed to top Group G with their point total at 11 after five matches.

Black Eagles become the first Turkish side to top a Champions League group. They also head to the Champions League Round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the match with Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak.

Erdogan congratulated Besiktas after the match with a tweet, saying: "I would like to congratulate Besiktas wholeheartedly, which topped their group in the Champions League. Good luck in the second round!"