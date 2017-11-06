Besiktas defeat Goztepe 3-1 in Izmir

Besiktas defeated Goztepe in Izmir 3-1 on Sunday evening in Turkish Super Lig's 11th match week.

The visiting Istanbul club took the lead after the 7th minute when Brazilian Anderson Talisca's 12-meter header defeated Goztepe's goalkeeper.

Besiktas double-fired in the second half, Ryan Babel increased the lead to 2-0 in the 47th minute and Cenk Tosun added one for his team in the 53rd minute.

Goztepe found a lifeline in the 66th minute to make the score 3-1 but Besiktas were able to run away with the victory.

The win increased Besiktas' total points to 21 to remain sitting at third-place, while Goztepe is now at 8th place with 17 points.

- Basaksehir closely following Galatasaray

In other Sunday clash, Medipol Basaksehir won in Malatya against Yeni Malatyaspor with a score of 2-0.

Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor and Turkish striker Mevlut Erdinc were on board for the away team, who increased their points total to 23, just three points behind Galatasaray.

Basaksehir will meet on their home floor against leaders Galatasaray on Nov. 18, Saturday.

- Fenerbahce woeful in Ankara

Fenerbahce's struggles continued over the weekend when they failed to protect their lead against Osmanlispor in Ankara on Saturday evening.

The Yellow Canaries took the lead in the first half but Osmanlispor's 89th minute goal meant another point loss for Fenerbahce with the score of 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Fenerbahce now found themselves nine points behind Galatasaray, with 17 points after 11 matches.

Istanbul club's 11-week performance in this season marked their worst in 27 years, when they accumulated only 16 points after 11 matches in 1990/1991 season.

Here are the full results of match week 11 in Turkey's Super Lig:

Galatasaray - Genclerbirligi: 5-1

Kasimpasa - Bursaspor: 2-2

Kayserispor - Trabzonspor: 0-0

Antalyaspor - Karabukspor: 2-1

Osmanlispor - Fenerbahce: 1-1

Akhisarspor - Alanyaspor: 0-4

Yeni Malatyaspor - Basaksehir: 0-2

Sivasspor - Konyaspor: 2-1

Goztepe - Besiktas: 1-3