Haberler Basketball Cavaliers' Cedi Osman says team 'progressing very well'

Cavaliers' Cedi Osman says team 'progressing very well'

Cleveland Cavaliers Turkish basketball player Cedi Osman said it's been a "good season" for him at the NBA so far, and his team is "progressing very well."

Basketball Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 30 Ocak 2023 Pazartesi 16:11
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman says team 'progressing very well'

Cleveland Cavaliers Turkish basketball player Cedi Osman said it's been a "good season" for him at the NBA so far, and his team is "progressing very well."

Speaking to Anadolu following "Turkish Heritage Night" at the NBA during the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Osman said it was a "very special night" for him.

Speaking in Turkish, Osman said: "After all, we have four Turkish players in the NBA -- me, Furkan (Korkmaz), Alperen (Sengun) and Omer (Yurtseven)," he said. "That's why it's important for us to see such a night is organized."

On his performance against the Clippers, which many NBA watchers praised, Osman said: "Displaying such a performance on such a night made me even happier."

The Cavaliers beat the Clippers on Sunday night, with Osman tying his career high with 29 points.

Also, Osman moved up to the number 6 spot in most threes made in Cavaliers' franchise history. He has now made 583 three pointers and is expected to get the 5th spot soon from JR Smith, who made 585 three pointers for the Cavs.

Asked if the number of Turkish players in the NBA would increase in the near future, he said: "Of course, we have very talented Turkish players in Türkiye."

"I hope the number will increase in the NBA because there are really talented players," he said.

On his team's performance so far this season, Osman said there is a "whole different team" this year, and the season is going "very well" for them.

"We are progressing very well. It's been a good season for me so far," he said.

Asked about NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell joining the Cavaliers this season, Osman said they have become a "much more serious team."

"He is truly a star player. He's a very good player, a very good scorer," he said. "And it has been a great contribution to us. So, of course, it is a great pleasure to play with him."

Regarding his career plans, he said he is planning to play in the NBA "as long as I can."

"Because my dream is to play [in the NBA] for 10 years or more," he said.

"But of course, this is something that will happen by taking care of yourself and improving yourself every year."

On his friendship with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Osman said: "We see each other from game to game. We text each other, of course. Our good friendship continues."

DİĞER
Yılmaz Morgül hastaneye kaldırıldı! Annesinin ölümüyle yıkılmıştı...
Müge Anlı'daki Nurten Nur Yılmaz 'babam kocamı kaçırıp öldürdü' dedi detaylar kan dondurdu: "Mustafa'nın gözü önünde annesine tecavüz edeceğim..."
F.Bahçe Borini'yi bitirdi! Takas artı bonservis...
F.Bahçe'yle anlaşmıştı! Babasından transfer sözleri
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Fenerbahce Beko beat Bayern Munich 79-71 in EuroLeague
Fenerbahce Beko hammer Panathinaikos 107-77 in EuroLeague Round 8 game
EYT MECLİSE GİRDİ | EYT 10 günlük süre şartı nedir? Kimleri kapsıyor? EYT başvuruları ne zaman başlayacak?
Euro, dolar, sterlin, gram, çeyrek, yarım altın kaç TL?
Çılgın Sayısal Loto çekildi mi (30 Ocak)
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe'yle anlaşmıştı! Babasından transfer sözleri F.Bahçe'yle anlaşmıştı! Babasından transfer sözleri 16:50
İtalyan devi Arda Güler'in peşinde! "Türk fenomen..." İtalyan devi Arda Güler'in peşinde! "Türk fenomen..." 16:43
Manisa FK'da flaş ayrılık! Manisa FK'da flaş ayrılık! 16:35
F.Bahçe yeni transferini resmen açıkladı! F.Bahçe yeni transferini resmen açıkladı! 16:32
Valentin Rosier transferinde yeni gelişme! Monza... Valentin Rosier transferinde yeni gelişme! Monza... 16:09
Abdullah Avcı'dan özel toplantı Abdullah Avcı'dan özel toplantı 16:01
Daha Eski
Mert Müldür'ün menajeri konuştu! G.Ssaray... Mert Müldür'ün menajeri konuştu! G.Ssaray... 15:47
F.Bahçe'den Castellani'ye teşekkür mesajı! F.Bahçe'den Castellani'ye teşekkür mesajı! 15:39
Fırtına'nın da istediği yıldız isim imzayı attı! Fırtına'nın da istediği yıldız isim imzayı attı! 15:24
Fırtına'da Antalyaspor maçı hazırlıkları sürüyor! Fırtına'da Antalyaspor maçı hazırlıkları sürüyor! 15:09
Gedson'a Fransız devi talip oldu! Teklif... Gedson'a Fransız devi talip oldu! Teklif... 14:47
G.Saray'dan iki isim en iyi 11'de! G.Saray'dan iki isim en iyi 11'de! 14:38