Cavaliers' Cedi Osman says team 'progressing very well'

Cleveland Cavaliers Turkish basketball player Cedi Osman said it's been a "good season" for him at the NBA so far, and his team is "progressing very well."

Speaking to Anadolu following "Turkish Heritage Night" at the NBA during the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Osman said it was a "very special night" for him.

Speaking in Turkish, Osman said: "After all, we have four Turkish players in the NBA -- me, Furkan (Korkmaz), Alperen (Sengun) and Omer (Yurtseven)," he said. "That's why it's important for us to see such a night is organized."

On his performance against the Clippers, which many NBA watchers praised, Osman said: "Displaying such a performance on such a night made me even happier."

The Cavaliers beat the Clippers on Sunday night, with Osman tying his career high with 29 points.

Also, Osman moved up to the number 6 spot in most threes made in Cavaliers' franchise history. He has now made 583 three pointers and is expected to get the 5th spot soon from JR Smith, who made 585 three pointers for the Cavs.

Asked if the number of Turkish players in the NBA would increase in the near future, he said: "Of course, we have very talented Turkish players in Türkiye."

"I hope the number will increase in the NBA because there are really talented players," he said.

On his team's performance so far this season, Osman said there is a "whole different team" this year, and the season is going "very well" for them.

"We are progressing very well. It's been a good season for me so far," he said.

Asked about NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell joining the Cavaliers this season, Osman said they have become a "much more serious team."

"He is truly a star player. He's a very good player, a very good scorer," he said. "And it has been a great contribution to us. So, of course, it is a great pleasure to play with him."

Regarding his career plans, he said he is planning to play in the NBA "as long as I can."

"Because my dream is to play [in the NBA] for 10 years or more," he said.

"But of course, this is something that will happen by taking care of yourself and improving yourself every year."

On his friendship with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Osman said: "We see each other from game to game. We text each other, of course. Our good friendship continues."