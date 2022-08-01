11-time NBA champion Bill Russell dies

Eleven-time NBA champion Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88.

"It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill's friends, fans & followers: Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon," his family announced on the Twitter account of the Boston Celtics legend.

Russell was a Celtics center in 1956-1969, and later the NBA's first Black head coach.

The 12-time NBA All-Star spent his whole playing career at Boston.

As head coach, Russell led the Celtics to the NBA championship in 1968 and 1969.

Russell was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 as a coach, after being inducted in 1975 as a player.

Russell was also named to the NBA 75th anniversary team, which includes basketball greats such as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, and 11 active players including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.