Haberler Basketball Miami Heat beat Atlanta Hawks 115-91 to take 1-0 lead in NBA playoffs

Miami Heat beat Atlanta Hawks 115-91 to take 1-0 lead in NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat took a 1-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks with a 115-91 victory on Sunday in the first round of NBA playoffs.

Basketball Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 18 Nisan 2022 Pazartesi 07:39
Miami Heat beat Atlanta Hawks 115-91 to take 1-0 lead in NBA playoffs

Miami guard Duncan Robinson, who came off the bench, was the top scorer of the game with 27 points at Miami's FTX Arena.

"It's always nice to throw the first punch," Robinson said after the game. "But in the grand scheme of things, it's just winning one game."

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points and six rebounds, while P. J. Tucker produced 16 points.

Kyle Lowry finished with 10 points and nine assists.

For the losing side, Danilo Gallinari notched 17 points and De'Andre Hunter played with 14 points.

Maxey's 38 points give Sixers 1-0 series lead over Raptors

Tyrese Maxey dropped 38 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-111 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 1.

Joel Embiid and James Harden posted a double-double at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia.

Embiied scored 19 points and 15 rebounds and Harden produced 22 points and 14 assists in the victory.

For the Raptors, Cameroonian forward Paskal Siakam finished with 24 points and British forward O.G. Anunoby had 20 points.

Scottie Barnes made a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Results:

Philadelphia 76ers - Toronto Raptors: 131-111

Dallas Mavericks - Utah Jazz: 93-99

Memphis Grizzlies - Minnesota Timberwolves: 117-130

Golden State Warriors - Denver Nuggets: 123-107

DİĞER
Son dakika: Erman Toroğlu Beşiktaşlı oyunculara sitem etti! "Her işiniz artistlik"
New York'ta Türk vatandaşına ırkçı saldırı: "Türklerden nefret ediyorum" diyerek bıçakladı
Arda Güler'in serbest kalma bedeli ortaya çıktı!
Transfer için Fransa'da! Aslan'a Witsel operasyonu
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Sopron Basket win 1st-ever FIBA EuroLeague Women title
Anadolu Efes lose to Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade on road, 93-85
Gram altın kaç TL? Çeyrek altın ne kadar?
Okullarda maske zorunluluğu kalktı mı?
MASKE ZORUNLULUĞU KALKTI MI? 18 Nisan Maske zorunluluğu kalkıyor mu? | Bilim Kurulu kararı ne olacak?
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Beşiktaşlı yıldıza şok eleştiri! "Takım için yük olmaya başladı" Beşiktaşlı yıldıza şok eleştiri! "Takım için yük olmaya başladı" 07:50
Galatasaray - Yeni Malatyaspor maçı ne zaman? Galatasaray - Yeni Malatyaspor maçı ne zaman? 07:41
Olay sözler! "Transfer edilmesi lüks olur" Olay sözler! "Transfer edilmesi lüks olur" 07:33
R. Madrid'den Sevilla'ya karşı müthiş geri dönüş! R. Madrid'den Sevilla'ya karşı müthiş geri dönüş! 00:49
R. Madrid'den Sevilla'ya karşı müthiş geri dönüş! R. Madrid'den Sevilla'ya karşı müthiş geri dönüş! 00:48
Kupayı birlikte kaldıracağız Kupayı birlikte kaldıracağız 00:47
Daha Eski
Ve teklif geldi! 3 yıldıza çılgın rakam Ve teklif geldi! 3 yıldıza çılgın rakam 00:43
Toroğlu'dan flaş yorum! "13 dakika uzatsa nolacak?" Toroğlu'dan flaş yorum! "13 dakika uzatsa nolacak?" 00:37
Toroğlu yorumladı! İşte Beşiktaş'ın penaltı beklediği pozisyon Toroğlu yorumladı! İşte Beşiktaş'ın penaltı beklediği pozisyon 00:29
Erman Toroğlu'dan flaş Batshuayi yorumu! Erman Toroğlu'dan flaş Batshuayi yorumu! 00:29
Toroğlu'dan Beşiktaşlı futbolculara sert sözler! Toroğlu'dan Beşiktaşlı futbolculara sert sözler! 00:28
Valerien Ismael: Sonuçtan mutlu değiliz Valerien Ismael: Sonuçtan mutlu değiliz 00:27