Miami Heat beat Atlanta Hawks 115-91 to take 1-0 lead in NBA playoffs

Miami guard Duncan Robinson, who came off the bench, was the top scorer of the game with 27 points at Miami's FTX Arena.

"It's always nice to throw the first punch," Robinson said after the game. "But in the grand scheme of things, it's just winning one game."

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points and six rebounds, while P. J. Tucker produced 16 points.

Kyle Lowry finished with 10 points and nine assists.

For the losing side, Danilo Gallinari notched 17 points and De'Andre Hunter played with 14 points.

Maxey's 38 points give Sixers 1-0 series lead over Raptors

Tyrese Maxey dropped 38 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-111 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 1.

Joel Embiid and James Harden posted a double-double at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia.

Embiied scored 19 points and 15 rebounds and Harden produced 22 points and 14 assists in the victory.

For the Raptors, Cameroonian forward Paskal Siakam finished with 24 points and British forward O.G. Anunoby had 20 points.

Scottie Barnes made a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Results:

Philadelphia 76ers - Toronto Raptors: 131-111

Dallas Mavericks - Utah Jazz: 93-99

Memphis Grizzlies - Minnesota Timberwolves: 117-130

Golden State Warriors - Denver Nuggets: 123-107