Crvena Zevzda vs. Fenerbahce Beko game postponed due to COVID-19

The basketball match, which was originally set to be played on Thursday, was postponed upon Zvezda's request after several team members tested COVID-19 position, "which leaves the team without the minimum eight players on the Authorization List fit to play," the league said in a statement.

The coronavirus also forced the suspension of Real Madrid vs. UNICS Kazan, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv vs. Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne vs. AS Monaco matches, it also said.

Each match can be rescheduled up to three times if dates allow, according to the special COVID-19 regulations approved by the EuroLeague authorities.