The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced Wednesday that the game between Fenerbahce Beko and Crvena Zevzda was suspended due to positive cases among the Belgrade squad.

Crvena Zevzda vs. Fenerbahce Beko game postponed due to COVID-19

The basketball match, which was originally set to be played on Thursday, was postponed upon Zvezda's request after several team members tested COVID-19 position, "which leaves the team without the minimum eight players on the Authorization List fit to play," the league said in a statement.

The coronavirus also forced the suspension of Real Madrid vs. UNICS Kazan, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv vs. Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne vs. AS Monaco matches, it also said.

Each match can be rescheduled up to three times if dates allow, according to the special COVID-19 regulations approved by the EuroLeague authorities.

