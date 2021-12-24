Fenerbahce defeat Baskonia 75-53 for 4th straight EuroLeague victory

The Yellow Canaries led the game in all four quarters, and thanks to their tight defense, they achieved their fourth consecutive EuroLeague win at the Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul.

French guard Nando De Colo led his team to victory with 17 points, 7 assists and one rebound while his teammates Achille Polonara and Jan Vesely contributed with 15 and 13 points respectively.

In another Thursday game, current league leader Barcelona won a hard-fought battle against Panathinaikos with 85-82 and clinched their eighth victory in a row.

Runners-up Real Madrid managed to defeat their strong rival Armani Exchange Milan by just two points with 75-73 on the same day.

Fenerbahce placed 12th with 7 wins and 9 losses in the EuroLeague standings, which are led by FC Barcelona, while Baskonia is in 16th spot with 5 wins and 11 losses.

Thursday's Results:

Fenerbahce-Baskonia: 75-53

Panathinakos-Barcelona: 82-85

Maccabi-Anadolu Efes: 78-92

Milan-Real Madrid: 73-75