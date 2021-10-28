Anadolu Efes lose to Panathinaikos 95-69 in EuroLeague

Panathinaikos' Daryl Macon was highest scorer of game at OAKA Altion with 34 points. Serbian guard Nemanja Nedovic produced 17 points while Cuban forward Howard Sant-Roos scored 13 points and five rebounds for the Greek side.

For the losing side, Rodrigue Beaubois finished with 16 points as Elijah Bryant helped Anadolu Efes with 15 points.

The Istanbul club suffered its fifth defeat and Panathinaikos tasted second victory in the EuroLeague regular season. Meanwhile, Efes head coach Ergin Ataman was ejected from the game in the 24th minute after double technical fouls.