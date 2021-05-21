Vasilije Micic chosen to 2021 All-EuroLeague First Team

Basketball player Vasilije Micic of Anadolu Efes has been voted to receive the 2021 All-EuroLeague First Team award, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced on Tuesday.

"As a result of voting that included fans, media and, for the first time, head coaches and team captains, Vasilije Micic of Final Four-bound Anadolu Efes Istanbul has been honored with a place on the 2020-21 All-EuroLeague First Team," said the league.

The 27-year-old Serbian guard achieved an average career-high of 16.3 points per game this season, leading the Istanbul side to the Final Four.