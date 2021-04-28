Real Madrid beat Anadolu Efes 80-76

Sergio Llull was high scorer for Real Madrid with 20 points and seven assists at Madrid's WiZink Center. Alberto Abalde had 11 points and six rebounds, while Usman Garuba finished with 10 points and nine boards.

Serbian guard Vasilije Micic had 29 points and six assists for Anadolu Efes. Real Madrid cut the best-of-five series deficit to 2-1 with this win.

"I am not surprised. I believe in this team. I think, when you are in this position, you have to fight until the end. And we did it," Llull said on the EuroLeague website.

"We are happy now, but we have to clear our minds and on Thursday we have another war," Llull added.