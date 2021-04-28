Haberler Basketball Real Madrid beat Anadolu Efes 80-76

on Tuesday defeated Turkey's 80-76 in Game 3 of the EuroLeague basketball playoffs.

Real Madrid beat Anadolu Efes 80-76

was high scorer for with 20 points and seven assists at Madrid's WiZink Center. had 11 points and six rebounds, while finished with 10 points and nine boards.

Serbian guard had 29 points and six assists for . Real Madrid cut the best-of-five series deficit to 2-1 with this win.

"I am not surprised. I believe in this team. I think, when you are in this position, you have to fight until the end. And we did it," Llull said on the EuroLeague website.

"We are happy now, but we have to clear our minds and on Thursday we have another war," Llull added.

